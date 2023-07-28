Man, his daughter shot at, injured

LAHORE: A man and his daughter were shot at and injured by a youth in the Nishtar Colony police area on Thursday.

The accused named Bilal opened fire and injured 61-year-old Suhail and his 25-year-old daughter. The police shifted the injured to hospital and arrested the accused. The police said that the accused used to harass the girl on her way back home. The girl’s father warned the accused to mend his ways, on which he nurtured a grudge against him. On the day of the incident, the accused intercepted the victims, shot at and injured them.