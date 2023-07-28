Toshakhana case hearing adjourned till Monday

ISLAMABAD: The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ), Islamabad Humayun Dilawar has once again accepted the request for exemption from the attendance of PTI Chairman and postponed the further hearing of the Toshakhana case till Monday.

The PTI lawyer Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Election Commission lawyer Amjad Pervez and others appeared in the court. Barrister Gohar Ali Khan applied for Chairman PTI’s exemption due to security reasons.Judge Humayun Dilawar said that it was the duty of security agencies to provide foolproof security arrangements. A total of 37 hearings have been held in the Toshakhana case but PTI Chairman appeared in court only three times, once PTI chairman was under arrest and the second time he was present outside the court, the court remarked. PTI lawyer Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that today was the last time to file an exemption application and requested a postponement of the hearing till Monday. Judge Humayun Dilawar said, do you have a commitment that Chairman PTI will appear on Monday? Barrister Gohar Ali said I am a lawyer, I cannot give a commitment. Judge Humayun Dilawar said don’t you trust Chairman PTI? Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said we follow the orders of Chairman PTI. I am adjourning the hearing, but why is the chairman not giving a commitment regarding his appearance? Can’t you make such a commitment that the chairman will record a statement on July 31? If you give a commitment, it is fine, you are the senior lawyer of Chairman PTI. Barrister Gohar Ali said, I have never personally requested to adjourn the hearing, I am doing it for the first time today. The statement under section 342 has to be recorded and it will be done on Monday and if you want a commitment, I will take the directions, he asked. The Election Commission lawyer Amjad Pervez said that the presence of the accused in a criminal case is required. But the exemption from attendance can be granted only if the court is satisfied.

Out of 37 hearings, how many times did Chairman PTI appear before the court. A request was also filed by Chairman PTI to defer the hearing until the decision on the presentation of the statements and evidence of the witnesses, to which Amjad Parvez Advocate raised an objection and said that the application against the statements and evidence of the witnesses should be filed before the cross-examination. The cross-examination has already been done, and the session court has to decide on these statements and evidence, such a request after the cross-examination is meant to be a delaying tactic only, he argued. Barrister Gohar Ali replied that the Chairman PTI’s attitude towards the Sessions Court is respectful but the lawyers of the Election Commission are using delaying tactics.

It will be better to wait till the decision on the evidence and other documents is announced. The court adjourned the hearing of the case for a while and afterwards, when the hearing resumed, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan told the court that Khawaja Haris had said that Chairman PTI would appear on Monday. Judge Humayun Dilawar said, do you have this commitment, to which Barrister Gohar Ali confirmed that he has the direction.

At this Judge Humayun Dilawar ruled that the application for adjournment of the hearing was granted and the hearing of the Tosha Khana case was adjourned till Monday. The third application of deferring the hearing is rejected as the cross-examination has been completed. Later the court adjourned the hearing till Monday.