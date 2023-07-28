Huge powers to caretakers unconstitutional: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq has expressed strong concerns over the huge powers vested with the caretaker government that contravene the Constitution and push the country towards anarchy.

“I’m astonished who is the authority behind the government’s legislative move?” he questioned during a press conference at Mansoora on Thursday. The caretaker government, he said, has a limited responsibility to maintain impartiality and ensure the integrity of fair elections. However, he added that recent developments indicated that the government was actively attempting to influence the electoral process, raising concerns just two weeks before the elections.

Siraj pointed out that the caretaker governments in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa were seemingly extensions of the PDM and PPP rule, further asserting that similar setups were now being prepared at the federal level. He underscored that this trend raises apprehensions about the fairness of the electoral system.

Furthermore, he highlighted that the government was using development funds to sway the election process, suggesting that this financial influence might hinder the democratic principles that elections are founded upon. This is an alarming prospect for the sanctity of the democratic process, he emphasised.

Siraj announced that JI would initiate its campaign on July 30, commencing from Malakand Chakdara with the goal of raising public awareness and fostering transparency. He demanded strict punishments for those involved in the indecent blackmailing scandal at the Islamia University in Bahawalpur.

He stated that educational institutions have turned into dens of drug trafficking, obscenity, and blackmailing. This harmful game, he said, has been going on for many years under official patronage, and recent scandals have exposed the use of drugs in universities in major cities like Lahore and Faisalabad, among others, without any action being taken. The sacred bond between teachers and students was being violated and the governments, anti-narcotics department and the administrations were silent spectator, he said,

The government, he said, had time till August 3 to take action against the culprits involved in Islamia University scandal and if no measures were taken, he said he would personally go to Bahawalpur and plan of action for the future would be presented to parents after meeting them, he added.

Haq said that the performance of the 13 parties over the 15 months was zero. During the current government’s tenure, he said, inflation and unemployment had broken all records. Electricity prices increased by 72 percent, making it easier for people to leave their homes instead of paying the bills. Both PDM and PPP, he said, had failed to fulfill any of their promises they had made before coming to power in April 2022.

To a question, he replied the JI would not make any alliance in elections. He said the ECP must start dialogue with the political stakeholders to devise a plan for transparent elections.