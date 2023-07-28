Saudi government lauded for providing best facilities to Hujaj

Islamabad:The Movement for Defence of Harmain Al Sharifain has paid rich tributes to the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting pilgrims from Pakistan in the best possible way and extending excellent facilities.
Speaking on the occasion, Senator Professor Sajid Mir said relation with Harmain Al Sharifain is of spiritual nature and Pakistanis consider the same relation as part of their faith. He said that it was unprecedented service on the part of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to serve around three million faithful on Haj.
