Excavation for Margalla Road creates small ponds after rains

Islamabad:The excavation work done for construction of the multi-billion Margalla Road has led to establishment of small ponds that can create problems any time after imminent outbreak of dengue cases in the coming weeks.

According to the details, the residents have submitted number of written complaints to the civic agency and urged it to resolve this issue to avoid any untoward situation. They have also maintained that if the civic agency never takes immediate steps then they have the legal option to move local court to address this issue.

In one of the applications, they said, "We are facing with water ponding due to heavy excavation of material for embankments of the Margalla Road and no drainage has been built either. It is causing health and environmental hazards to a colony comprising fifty houses."

The official record showed that the civic agency has sent a letter to the contractor, urging to complete installation of cat eyes, road signage and asphalt work on under construction road from G.T. Road to D-12 sector. The civic agency is executing this project under section 42(F) of Public Procurement Authority (PPRA) rules.