Doctor booked for thrashing senior citizen

Rawalpindi:An FIR has been registered at Gulzar Quaid Police Post against the allegedly insane doctor who assaulted a retired wing commander in Air Force Colony.

In the application lodged by Wing Commander (r) Tauseef Alam, a resident of Air Force Colony, on July 25, at 3:30 in the afternoon, he was talking to Ashfaq Ahmed, the admin officer of the colony, sitting in his car at the Colony Market, suddenly a car came driven by Dr. Hamid Zeb, who after parking his car in front of my car came out and started abusing and beating me without any reason. While, I was sitting inside my car wearing a seat belt, he started punching on my face as a result bleeding started from my mouth and nose. He also bit my hand with his teeth like a dog.

Khateeb Inayatullah and Muezzin Tariq Mehmood of the colony's mosque were the witness of the whole incident, who saved me from his brutality of the alleged drunken doctor. According to ASI Zahid Bashir, the medical examination of the applicant has been done. However, the incident is being investigated for blocking the way, beating and threatening to kill and whether the driver was drunken while driving.