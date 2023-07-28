Frequent rainfall may contaminate water at sources

Rawalpindi:The repeated heavy rainfall in this region of the country may contaminate drinking water at sources along with contaminating food items particularly vegetables and fruits that result in the spread of a number of infections including acute gastroenteritis.

Health experts believe that it is time to create awareness among the public on health hazards, the frequent rains may cause. The prolonged rain spells and heavy rainfall may put the population in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi particularly those living in peripheries and low-lying areas at a greater risk of contracting water-borne infections. So far, the situation is well under control as the three teaching hospitals including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital have not been receiving extra ordinary burden of patients with gastroenteritis, said Principal Rawalpindi Medical College and In-charge Allied Hospitals Professor Dr. Jahangir Sarwar Khan while talking to ‘The News’ on Thursday.

He, however, said it is time for people to take serious measures to avoid monsoon related health threats. We had to retain as many as 13 cases with acute gastroenteritis at the emergency department in the last 24 hours while three were admitted to the medical ward, he added.

Many health experts say that the rains contaminating drinking water at sources may increase the chances of spread of gastroenteritis and other water-borne infections as nearly 80 per cent of infectious and parasitic diseases are related to contaminated water while people suffering from water-borne diseases occupy 25 per cent of hospital beds in monsoon.

The drinking water must be protected from pollution before drinking and sterilized by boiling or chlorination as ground water becomes contaminated due to frequent rains. Experts say that water to be used for drinking must be brought to ‘rolling boil’ for 5-10 minutes before cooling particularly during the monsoon. It is important that the recommended internationally acclaimed protocol for the prevention of many of communicable diseases is frequent hand washing as by observing good hand hygiene one can protect oneself from the infections. To avoid water-borne infections, one of the most important measures is to avoid touching and dipping of human hand in drinking water reservoirs and water containers. Experts say that this measure is extremely important but usually missed and cannot be ensured particularly in public gatherings.

According to health experts, one of the most important preventive measures to avoid outbreaks of water and vector borne infections during monsoon is the removal of solid waste as the rain water gets accumulated in the trash that attracts flies and mosquitoes to lay their eggs in large numbers. The solid waste needs to be disposed of quickly.

Gastroenteritis is mainly transmitted through infected food and contaminated water. Flies in unhygienic conditions help contaminate the foodstuff. The main symptoms of the infection include vomiting, fever, severe diarrhoea with dehydration and lowering of blood pressure. After exposure to the infection, the body suffers deficiency of certain salts, particularly potassium. The disease might cause death in children and in cases which are not treated in time.