Friday July 28, 2023
Ex-MPA’s illegal constructions razed

By Our Correspondent
July 28, 2023

Anti-Corruption Establishment, Bahawalpur, along with district administration and police demolished illegal constructions of former MPA Samiullah. The ACE sealed illegal housing colony, Global City Bahawalpur. Similarly, the Fifth Avenue Plaza, owned by Samiullah and constructed without map approval, was also sealed. The ACE sealed Maqbool Furniture Factory owned by Samiullah constructed without the approval of map.