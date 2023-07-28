MCL officers suspended

Senior officers of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) were suspended following registration of a FIR by Anti-Corruption Establishment. Individual suspension orders were issued on Thursday by the Local Government Department. The suspended officials included grade 18, 19 and 20 officers involved in the scandal.

As per the orders, Mian Waheed, PSO to Administrator MCL was suspended. Other suspended officers included Syed Ali Bukhari, chief officer of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, former MO Finance of MCL Grade 19, MCL’s current MO Finance Nadeem Tahir, Chief Metropolitan Corporation Faisalabad, Zubair and Grade 17 female officer Sidra Afzal.