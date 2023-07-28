MCL officers suspended

Senior officers of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) were suspended following registration of a FIR by Anti-Corruption Establishment. Individual suspension orders were issued on Thursday by the Local Government Department. The suspended officials included grade 18, 19 and 20 officers involved in the scandal.
As per the orders, Mian Waheed, PSO to Administrator MCL was suspended. Other suspended officers included Syed Ali Bukhari, chief officer of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, former MO Finance of MCL Grade 19, MCL’s current MO Finance Nadeem Tahir, Chief Metropolitan Corporation Faisalabad, Zubair and Grade 17 female officer Sidra Afzal.
Customs department seized goods worth millions of rupees at dry port here Thursday. Intellectual Property Rights...
Anti-Corruption Establishment, Bahawalpur, along with district administration and police demolished illegal...
LAHORE:Refuting the rumours of the death of a 15-year-old female child victim of domestic violence, the Special...
LAHORE:The Lahore Development Authority has lodged second FIR against a private gym for its illegal de-sealing.The...
LAHORE:Tazia and Shabeeh-e-Alam processions of Hazrat Abbas were brought out in various parts of the city under...
Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation Lahore has arrested the main linchpin of the network of vehicles’...