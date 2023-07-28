Torture victim maid recovering at LGH

LAHORE:Refuting the rumours of the death of a 15-year-old female child victim of domestic violence, the Special Medical Board, constituted for her treatment at Lahore General Hospital, informed that the patient is alright and recovering.

The 15-year-old Rizwana, who suffered injuries due to domestic violence, was admitted in General Hospital a couple of days ago. The Head of Special Medical Board, Prof Dr Jodat Saleem briefed Principal PGMI Prof Al Fareed Zafar about the patient's condition, saying that she is recovering. While updating regarding Rizwana's health, he said that the girl does not need brain surgery at the moment and according to the doctors, her brain inflammation will be controlled by medicines. Proper medicines are being given for her speedy recovery while the wounds are also being dressed twice a day, he informed. He said that a doctor for plastic surgery has also been included in this Special Medical Board. He will provide medical support for basic recovery and improvement of her organs and skin as well. Prof Jodat assured that no effort will be spared in this sensitive matter in the light of the instructions given by the Principal Prof Al-Fareed. MS LGH Dr Khalid bin Aslam was also present. Prof Al Fareed directed that the best treatment facilities should be provided for the speedy recovery of the girl and continue her medical examination on a daily basis.