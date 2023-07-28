Illegal de-sealing: LDA files second case against gym owners

LAHORE:The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has lodged second FIR against a private gym for its illegal de-sealing.

The UFC Gym was sealed by LDA’s TP (Zone-V) Director Azhar Ali on July 10, 2023 after Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) re-opened the case of non-payment of commercialisation fee by the gym. ACE issued a notice to LDA’s Town Planning Director (Zone-V) Azhar Ali to appear before the ACE investigation officer on July 10, 2023 with all record of the UFC Gym situated on Raiwind Road. However, Director Zone V Azhar Ali raided the gym on the same day and sealed it for not clearing its pending commercialisation fee of millions of rupees. Talking to The News, he said instead of paying the outstanding dues, the gym, which is amongst the biggest defaulters of LDA, was de-sealed and it resumed commercial activities without any approval. He said on July 18, 2023 LDA’s Director (Zone-V) Azhar Ali revisited the site on the complaints that the gym administration has resumed commercial activities by de-sealing the premises illegally. Following the visit, Azhar Ali gave an application in Kahna police station for an FIR against the gym’s owners/occupants, which registered a case on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

As per the FIR, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing No LDA/DTP-V/15/3 dated 18/07/2023 to SHO Kahna submitted an application for registration of the FIR for de-sealing of Commercial Construction (UFC Gym) under section 35 of LDA Act 1975.

The FIR stated that it was intimated that the owner/tenant of the subject-mentioned property has done land-use conversion at the site without approval from the competent authority. Taking cognizance to the illegal activity the notices under LDA Act 1975 were issued. The owner/occupant neither complied with the directions of LDA nor stopped illegal land-use conversion at site. The property was sealed on July 10, 2023 but during the visit on July 18, 2023 it has been observed that offenders have de-sealed the property illegally.

Meanwhile, LDA has also wrote a letter to ADCR to put a ban on the transfer/sale/purchase of the said property, which the ADCR did and now the gym owners can’t sell or transfer the ownership of the land to any other without clearing the pending dues of the LDA.