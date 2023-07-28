Vehicle smuggler held

Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation (Customs) Lahore has arrested the main linchpin of the network of vehicles’ smugglers.

Zeeshan alias Shani was running it. Zeeshan was arrested and vehicles worth millions were recovered and FIR was registered with the I&P branch of the Directorate. Three accomplices of Zeeshan had already been arrested by the Directorate in various cases. Zeeshan had also worked as an informer for the Directorate. He was also involved in sale and purchase of smuggled vehicles.