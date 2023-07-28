Man dies as snooker club roof collapses

A 50-year-old man was killed when the roof of a dilapidated snooker club collapsed in the Baghbanpura area on Thursday. The roof of the snooker club caved in during heavy rain near Sukh Nehr Baghbanpura. As a result of which, the owner of the club was buried under the debris. On receiving the information, the rescue team rushed to the scene and pulled out the owner’s body and handed over it to the police.