PU Syndicate approves Gujar Khan campus

LAHORE:The Punjab University (PU) Syndicate on Thursday approved the establishment of its sub-campus at Gjjar Khan to provide higher education opportunities to students of the area.

The 1,752nd meeting of the Syndicate was presided over by PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood at VC office. In the syndicate meeting, the members said that this step was being taken to provide higher education to the residents of Gujar Khan, District Rawalpindi and appreciated the government for providing grants for this project.

The syndicate members also requested the government to increase the grant so that the Gujar Khan campus can be run well in the future and the campus be enabled financially. The members said that the students of Gujar Khan would be able to get quality education in their area from the campus.

They said that the university administration would start professional degree programmes at Gujar Khan Campus. They said that due to professional degree programs, youth would be able to get better employment opportunities. It was also decided to establish committees to increase financial resources of Gujranwala and Jhelum campuses.