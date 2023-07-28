Man kills father in Bajaur

KHAR: A man allegedly shot dead his father after they exchanged harsh words in Farash Balolai locality near Khar, the headquarters of Bajaur tribal district, on Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred after Shahid Khan and his father Malang Jan, a head-teacher of the Government Primary School in Raghagan, traded arguments over some petty issue in Farash Balolai locality near Khar.In a fit of rage, the accused opened fire on his father, killing him on the spot.