Floodwaters inundate graveyard in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Over one dozen remains were seen floating in the floodwaters following inundation of a graveyard besides houses, shops and blocking arteries in the district during the third spell of monsoon torrential rains on Thursday.

The local residents of Channai Muhallah said that a dozen remains were seen floating in the floodwaters when the cemetery in the locality was submerged by flooding.

The residents on the self-help basis later buried the remains in another graveyard.They criticised the officials of local administration and civic bodies for their indifferent attitude to help the residents during flooding.

They threatened to launch a protest movement if the local administration did not erect a protection wall around the graveyard forthwith.

Over a dozen people had been killed and two dozen sustained injuries as the rain-triggered floods continued to inundate houses, shops and blocked major arteries in the district during ongoing monsoon rains.

Earlier, the rain, which had started in parts of Mansehra on Saturday last had claimed five lives and left over a dozen injured, continued to lash intermittently the entire day and triggered landslides, inundating houses and blocking main roads in Oghi and Mansehra cities.

The Oghi bazaars and its adjoining localities were completely inundated by the heavy rainwater, which had forced traders to halt business and other routine activities.