Four of family killed in Haripur road mishap

HARIPUR: Four members of a family were killed and three others injured when a high-roof van plunged into a roadside gorge near Sirikot, some 18 km from here, on Thursday.

Police and eyewitnesses said that Atif Shah, a resident of a remote Sangar village in Sirikot, was a government employee and was on the way back to Rawalpindi by his high-roof van with his family.

When their van was negotiating a blind turn near Paloso Sarkay village, the driver lost control over the wheels and it fell into the gorge, killing four of the family including two women on the spot while three children were injured critically.

The villagers shifted the bodies and injured to the Trauma Centre where the deceased were identified as Atif Shah, his wife Ruqia Bibi, Atif’s sister Zeenat Bibi, wife of Shahid Shah, her minor son Ayan Shah, 3, son of Shahid Shah, on the spot.

The injured included Muhammad Ali, 14, Abdullah Shah, 8, and Ubaid Shah, 6, son of Atif Shah, were injured seriously.