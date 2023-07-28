Coordinated security steps taken for Muharram

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister for Information, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel has said the KP government has taken proper and coordinated security measures for Muharram.

He expressed these views during a visit to the Central Control Room established in the Home Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muharram, said a handout. Home Secretary Abid Majeed, other officials of the Home Department and representatives of various departments were also present on this occasion.

The room is providing assistance to institutions in maintaining peace and order during Muharram.Briefing the minister on the Central Control Room functions, it was told that nine departments including security agencies were performing duties there.

Each department is assigned different responsibilities as per its mandate. Muharram mourning processions and assemblies are being monitored in 14 districts of the province from the room. The Central Control Room is working seven days a week during Muharram.