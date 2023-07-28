Efforts pledged to protect Haripur historical building

HARIPUR: The Haripur Public Forum here on Thursday assured the administration of Regional Professional Development Centre of every support to protect the historical building.

The forum delegation headed by its chairman Khalid Khan Jadoon, was on a fact finding visit to the centre where its principal Hanifullah and senior instructor Dr Waqar Sahibzada briefed them about the likely leasing of the building out to a local non-governmental organisation, history of the building and ongoing teachers’ training programme.

The principal said that the centre made operational in 1952 was the only male teachers training institution for the eight districts of Hazara division where hundreds of beneficiaries undergo mandatory induction training for teachers annually in the nine different cadres of the primary, elementary and secondary level of teachers.

“The teachers are provided with training of pedagogy and core subjects and currently 1752 teachers from these nine cadres are attending face to face classes for the current batch of 2022/23 phase III of the induction training”, he said.

He believed that the authorities were misled, showing the building as vacant and un-utilised so that the task could become easy. “Whether they are the government servants from the finance or revenue side or the man who is trying to occupy the historical building, have in fact misguided the authorities”, he alleged.

Sharing the details, he said an office-bearer of a local NGO who was running an eye trust, approached the authorities for leasing the portion of the building out to his trust. He said the lease was not possible as the KP Antiquities Act 2016 and Antiquities Act 1972 were opposed to even replacing a single brick of a building which was of historical value.

The principal urged the members of civil society and media organizations to protect the building as it was an historical asset to the people of Haripur.

Speaking on this occasion, the chairman of the Public Forum Haripur Khalid Khan Jadoon condemned the move to occupy the building of a functional centre and assured him of every support.

The forum would take up the matter with administration and authorities to ensure its protection and would not desist from moving court. Chanzeb Qureshi, Tahir Amin, Musharaf Hazarvi, Mohib Ali Shah were among those who had visited for fact finding.

Former MPA and provincial vice chairperson of QWP Dr Faiza Rasheed had also held a news conference and condemned the decision of leasing out the historical building to a private eye trust and accused the governor of misusing his powers. She had also threatened to launch a protest movement.