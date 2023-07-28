Free flour package: Food Department seeks action against defaulting dealers

LAKKI MARWAT: The Food Department officials have approached the district police authorities for the arrest of defaulting flour dealers and recovery of a huge amount of the Ramazanfree flour package from them.

The government had launched a scheme to provide free flour to deserving people during the holy month of Ramazan. The Food Department with support of local administration nominated dealers for transparent and just distribution of the commodity among the citizens and continued supervision and monitoring of the distribution process in the entire month.

“During the distribution of free flour among people, the Food Department officials had found several dealers involved in irregularities and flour theft,” said District Food Controller Aman Khan.

He said that his department had approached area police for registration of cases against flour dealers under relevant sections of Foodstuffs Control ACT (FSCA) and immediate action against them. “The dealers involved in free flour theft had caused a loss of Rs5.9 million to the government exchequer and the higher quarters concerned are pressing hard to recover the amount from them,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, experts in Bannu have asked the bakers and confectioners to avoid using trans-fatty acids in products and provide quality food items to citizens.

They were speaking at an awareness session organised by the Food Safety and Halal Food Authority in Bannu. The authority’s deputy director Naeemullah Khan and other experts spoke on the occasion. They said that foods laden with trans-fat posed a serious threat to human health, increasing the risk of heart disease.