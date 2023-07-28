 
Friday July 28, 2023
Peshawar

PhD thesis defended

By Our Correspondent
July 28, 2023

ABBOTTABAD: Muhammad Fahim Khan, a PhD scholar of the Political Science department, University of Peshawar, successfully defended his dissertation “The Evolution of Strategic Culture in Pakistan ‘’ on Thursday.

In his defence, he highlighted the evolution of strategic culture worldwide, Pakistani strategic culture strengths and weaknesses in comparison with the neighbour states he also shed light on the grey areas of Pakistan strategic culture and recommended reforms to improve the strategic culture to flourish the country.