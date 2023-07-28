PhD thesis defended

ABBOTTABAD: Muhammad Fahim Khan, a PhD scholar of the Political Science department, University of Peshawar, successfully defended his dissertation “The Evolution of Strategic Culture in Pakistan ‘’ on Thursday.
In his defence, he highlighted the evolution of strategic culture worldwide, Pakistani strategic culture strengths and weaknesses in comparison with the neighbour states he also shed light on the grey areas of Pakistan strategic culture and recommended reforms to improve the strategic culture to flourish the country.
KHAR: A man allegedly shot dead his father after they exchanged harsh words in Farash Balolai locality near Khar, the...
MANSEHRA: Over one dozen remains were seen floating in the floodwaters following inundation of a graveyard besides...
HARIPUR: Four members of a family were killed and three others injured when a high-roof van plunged into a roadside...
PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister for Information, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah...
HARIPUR: The Haripur Public Forum here on Thursday assured the administration of Regional Professional Development...
LAKKI MARWAT: The Food Department officials have approached the district police authorities for the arrest of...