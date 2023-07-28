IGP inspects Muharram security arrangements

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan on Thursday visited various areas of the provincial capital and Nowshera district to inspect the security arrangements for the Ashura Muharram.

He visited the Peshawar Saddar, inner city and Nowshera district and reviewed the security for the processions and majalis. The senior police officials as well as elders briefed him about the measures taken for the security. The police chief directed the officials to upgrade the security for– 9th and 10th of Muharram.

Akhtar Hayat had visited Dera Ismail Khan and other districts recently to inspect security arrangements for Yaum-e-Ashur.Most parts of the inner city in Peshawar have already been sealed and all roads blocked as part of security for the last days of the Ashura Muharram.

A traffic plan was introduced as well after roads from Kohati to Chowk Yadgar and Khyber Bazaar in the provincial capital were blocked with concrete blocks for traffic to ensure security for the processions and majalis during the last two days of Ashura. The traffic was diverted to other roads. Over 30 trade centres were closed till Sunday while more contingents of police were deployed.

The police officials said all the routes of the processions are swept by the bomb disposal experts and sniffer dogs.Over 13,500 policemen were deployed in Peshawar for Muharram security.More checking points were set up in the city and deployment of cops on the boundaries with the tribal districts was increased.