JUIF leader acquitted of treason charge

MANSEHRA: A local court on Thursday acquitted the Jamiat Ulemai-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) leader Mufti Kifayatullah in a case filed against him on the order of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government in 2020.

The federal cabinet, chaired by the then prime minister Imran Khan, had ordered the registration of the case under treason and other charges in 2020. The JUIF leader was booked by the Mansehra police under sections 121, 124, 153, 503 and 506 of the PPC as well as Anti-Terrorism Act.