FIA arrests two for making fake documents

LANDIKOTAL: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) raided the lone Pak-Afghan Dosti Hospital at the Torkham border and arrested two staff members on charges of preparing fake documents, officials said on Thursday.

An FIA official told The News the raid was conducted after receiving reports.He said Doctor Muhammad Arif Afridi and nurse Shafiq were arrested from the hospital on the charges.

The official said both were working at Torkham border Dosti Hospital. He said money and fake medical documents were recovered from them as well.He said medical documents were being issued to Afghan citizens who were allowed to enter Pakistan.

The FIA official said the arrested persons had confessed to having issued fake medical documents to Afghan citizens in return for money.He said a passenger had allegedly paid Rs150,000 while the other Rs40,000 to the arrested persons for issuing them fake health documents. The official said a first information report had been registered against the arrested persons and an investigation launched.

He said genuine patients were allowed to visit Pakistan for medical treatment and stay for a few days under the goodwill gesture. But the law was being violated in cases.