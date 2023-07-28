Security upped for Muharram processions in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD: The police have planned fool-proof arrangements for the Muharram processions and deputed around 5200 personnel to perform security duty across Hazara Division.

DIG police, Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan told the media on Thursday that they had arranged a full-proof security plan for the large processions of Muharram.

The large processions will be held on the 9th, 10th and 11th of Muharram in Haripur, Abbottabad and Mansehra districts, respectively, in Hazara region where a large number of participants take part in the processions for which police have completed all security arrangements.

According to police, search and strike operations were going on in the areas around major routes of processions while Special Security Unit, FRP, Elite Force, RRF, Security Branch, Special Branch, Bomb Disposal Unit for the security of all four sides of the procession.

Around 5200 police officers and men including Canine Unit, Traffic Warden and Women Police have been deployed. Bomb disposal units and canine units check routes of processions on a daily basis. Apart from this, the establishment of CCTV control-room has also been implemented where technical monitoring of the situation of the procession has been made. The DIG said that Hazara Police were ready at every moment to deal with the emergency situation.