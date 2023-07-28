Mardan city council presents over Rs1.71bn surplus budget

MARDAN: Mardan City Mayor Himayatullah Mayar presented a surplus budget of more than Rs1.71 billion to the city council for the financial year 2023-24.

Presiding officer Baber Khan chaired the meeting. While presenting the budget, City Mayor Himayatullah Mayar said that the estimated expenditure in the budget was Rs1.69 billion, from which more than Rs10.66 million was expected to be saved at the end of the year.

Explaining the details of the income, the mayor said that the expected income from the provincial government had been estimated at Rs610 million, while the income from tehsil Mardan’s own sources had been estimated at Rs350.77 million.

Explaining the details of the expenses, Himayatullah Mayar said that in the budget, Rs880 million had been set aside for salaries, pensions, etc., Rs440 million for non-developmental expenditure, and Rs370 million for development expenditures, of which the ongoing development projects had been allocated Rs20.6 million, while Rs350.45 million have been set aside for new development projects.

The city mayor said that in the budget, Rs20 million had been allocated for the establishment of libraries in mosques and community centers; Rs10.25 million for scholarships for 200 students who receive distinctive positions, Rs10 million for the Youth Talent Hunt program, Rs50 million for promotion of sports activities in tehsil Mardan and Rs10 million for welfare of the persons with disabilities.

Similarly, Rs10 million have been allocated for purchase of necessary equipment for women resource centers, Rs10 million for cottage fisheries projects to increase income sources for women, and Rs10 million for mosques.

Another sum of Rs50.5 million has been set aside for beautification and widening of intersections, installation of traffic signals, Rs50 million for purchase of garbage collection vehicles and equipment for TMA, and Rs70 million for installation of new streetlights and repair of old ones.

Also, Rs10 million have been earmarked for the appointment of a consultant for the establishment of a standard educational institution for the children of government employees in Mardan.

Addressing the meeting, Mayor Himayatullah Mayar said that work was underway on several projects for the development of Mardan tehsil. He said that water treatment at a cost of Rs1.5 billion would be carried out through the Water Supply and Sanitation Services

Company under the Asian Development Bank.

Work on the plant is in progress, while a garbage disposal plant will be built at a cost of Rs4.5 billion and green belt and plantation will be done at a cost of Rs580 million.At the end, the presiding officer adjourned the meeting till July 31.