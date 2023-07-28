Fight for our lives

The effects of climate change are becoming increasingly evident, and if left unchecked, they could disrupt the delicate balance of our environment and economy. The consequences of climate change in Pakistan can be seen in the recurring floods in the monsoon season, prolonged droughts and glacial melt. These phenomena have disrupted agricultural productivity, resulting in food insecurity and economic losses. Furthermore, extreme heat waves have posed serious health risks, particularly for vulnerable populations.

We must prioritize renewable energy sources and sustainable practices in agriculture and industry. Furthermore, we should invest in climate-resilient infrastructure, enhance disaster preparedness and implement reforestation and afforestation programmes to conserve natural resources. Developed nations should support developing countries in their efforts to combat climate change through technology transfer, financial aid and capacity building.

Fahad Ishfaq

Lahore