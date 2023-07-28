Fight for our lives

The effects of climate change are becoming increasingly evident, and if left unchecked, they could disrupt the delicate balance of our environment and economy. The consequences of climate change in Pakistan can be seen in the recurring floods in the monsoon season, prolonged droughts and glacial melt. These phenomena have disrupted agricultural productivity, resulting in food insecurity and economic losses. Furthermore, extreme heat waves have posed serious health risks, particularly for vulnerable populations.
We must prioritize renewable energy sources and sustainable practices in agriculture and industry. Furthermore, we should invest in climate-resilient infrastructure, enhance disaster preparedness and implement reforestation and afforestation programmes to conserve natural resources. Developed nations should support developing countries in their efforts to combat climate change through technology transfer, financial aid and capacity building.
Fahad Ishfaq
Lahore
Hepatitis Day, held on July 28, is an important occasion to raise awareness about hepatitis, especially in Pakistan,...
How does a common citizen of Pakistan, who belongs to the lower-income group and has a salary of around Rs18000, make...
Unbeknownst to me, Rs6000 was transferred from my bank account to my Easypaisa account on July 22 and subsequently...
The latest defence contract struck by Turkish President Erdogan, in which Saudi Arabia agreed to purchase Turkish...
The monsoon rains appear to have arrived in Karachi and, already, some areas have been flooded. Simply criticizing...
Our economy has finally been given a clear direction. The agriculture, mining and minerals, and IT sectors are being...