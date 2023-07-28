Unauthorized

Unbeknownst to me, Rs6000 was transferred from my bank account to my Easypaisa account on July 22 and subsequently transferred to someone else’s account. I had not approved this transaction.

I am left to wonder how this transaction was made when I have not shared my password and other details with anyone. The bank needs to investigate how someone managed to penetrate its system and steal their customer’s money.

Shah Imran

Dera Ismail Khan