The latest defence contract struck by Turkish President Erdogan, in which Saudi Arabia agreed to purchase Turkish drones, bears the hallmarks of a geopolitical game-changer. This is the largest defence contract in Turkey’s history and underlines its growing influence in the region. Furthermore, the Turkish economy, while not impervious to the inevitabilities of economic cycles, is characterized by a robust fintech sector and burgeoning digital banking industry. Turkey has anchored its strategic vision in the technology sector, resulting in a digitally oriented and resilient business landscape.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, despite producing a cohort of skilled professionals, struggles to replicate a model like Turkey’s. The application of these human resources in sectors that could underlie the country’s future economic health, notably technology, defence production, fintech and research, remains noticeably deficient. In order for Pakistan to join the rapid global trajectory towards innovative technological development, the nation needs to engage with the blueprint that has proven itself in Turkey.

Sufghan Sarwar Khan

Dubai

UAE