Solution-oriented

The monsoon rains appear to have arrived in Karachi and, already, some areas have been flooded. Simply criticizing part or present governments for this problem is not enough, we must pinpoint where it is exactly that we are going wrong. If we look at this issue closely, we will find that the contractors we hire to build our roads have done an awful job. They appear to have no idea how the roads should be carpeted. If roads are carpeted in a curve down towards the drainage lines and if the lines are not choked with rubbish, then there is no reason for flooding no matter how much it rains.

If we approach problems with the aim of resolving them rather than extracting political mileage, we will find that the solutions are readily apparent. In this case, we see that it is those getting construction contracts that need more oversite. Contractors who do a bad job ought to be blacklisted and barred from getting future contracts. Furthermore, the money they received for doing a subpar job ought to be recovered and used to rebuild the roads properly.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi