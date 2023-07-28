Everyone loves their land, their people, and their culture, but this country leaves us with little room for thought and tortures us with what hope we have. We are a country of about 250 million people who lack basic necessities, except for the affluent class who run the country. Actually, it is their country, even if we are all Pakistanis. Where are our taxes going? It seems ordinary people are not qualified to get an answer to this basic question. It’s time for the nation to wake up and heed the warning signs. We must do more for the citizens, or prepare for a major blow. Our authorities should be ashamed at how their counterparts in our eastern neighbour are working hard for their people while they languish as Pakistanis suffer.
Asif Murad Umrani
Karachi
