Caretaker powers

Should a caretaker government have more powers than already given under the Election Act, 2017? The government certainly seems to think so, something that has manifested in one of the amendments in the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed in a joint session of parliament on Wednesday. The amendment has not gone without comment, legal experts saying it gives too much power to the caretaker setup than what was already in the constitution and the original Election Act, 2017. The PPP and JUI-F had opposed the original amendment in Section 230, which had allowed the caretaker government extra powers "whenever circumstances exist which render it expedient for the caretaker government to take such actions or decisions necessary for the purpose of protection of economic interests of Pakistan”. The final amendment has been worded somewhat differently, laying out that sub-sections 1 and 2 in Section 230 (which set out limits for the caretaker government) “shall not apply where the caretaker government has to take actions or decisions regarding existing bilateral or multilateral agreements or the projects already initiated under the Public Private Partnership Authority Act 2017, the Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Act 2022, and the Privatisation Commission Ordinance 2000”. The government says that the amendment does not give the caretaker setup authority to enter into new agreements or contracts but does make room for it to exercise powers related to ongoing projects.

The main critique regarding the expanded powers handed to the caretaker governments is that a caretaker setup does not have the mandate of the people, and handing it powers more than originally envisaged by law would raise questions regarding the vires of the amended law. Another potent argument is that the whole rationale behind putting in place a ‘neutral caretaker setup’ was that it would have a limited mandate. Giving it more teeth, especially when it comes to economic issues – changing the language of the amendment does not mean it changes the obvious connotations related to the economy – can open up a Pandora’s box.

Not everyone thinks that way, though. Proponents of the amended powers are of the opinion that by giving limited powers related to ongoing programmes or projects, the government is only ensuring that at a time when the country barely dodged default, it is important that projects related to economic deals and international agreements are not put on hold for 60 or 90 days when a caretaker setup is in place. And it is not just 60 or 90 days; a month or two are lost before key decisions are taken by the newly elected government. Keeping that in mind, the government’s case is that it then makes sense for these powers to be given to a caretaker setup so that a smooth transition takes place when it comes to such agreements. That may be so, but expanding the powers of a caretaker setup this way seems to be too much of a slippery slope. Today, if the economy is a justification, tomorrow any other issue can also be considered urgent enough. Ceding space to an unrepresentative caretaker or interim setup this way is only asking for further such intrusions. It could also potentially lead to yet another round of litigation in the higher judiciary. Holding influence over the public purse or over significant policy decisions is certainly not the role an interim setup was supposed to perform. If the constitution had envisaged a limited role for the caretaker government, perhaps going by the wisdom of the constitution would be the smart thing to do for any democratic government.