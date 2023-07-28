Kuwait hangs five, including 2015 mosque bombing convict

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait put to death five people on Thursday, including a man convicted of involvement in a 2015 Islamic State group suicide bombing that killed 26 people, the Public Prosecution said.

The multiple executions in the Gulf emirate -- relatively rare compared to neighbouring Saudi Arabia -- are the first since seven people were put to death in November last year ending a five-year moratorium.

In a statement, the Public Prosecution said it oversaw the “implementation of the death sentence in Kuwait´s Central Prison” against five people, most of them convicted of murder.

They included Abdulrahman Sabah Saud -- the main convict in the 2015 bombing that struck a Shiite mosque in the capital during Friday prayers. It was the bloodiest attack in Kuwait´s history.