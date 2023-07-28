 
Friday July 28, 2023
World

Six killed in bomb attack in Syria

By AFP
July 28, 2023

DAMASCUS: A bomb killed six people and wounded scores on Thursday when it exploded near the Sayeda Zeinab mausoleum, Syria´s most visited pilgrimage site, the interior ministry said. More than 20 people were wounded in the attack which the interior ministry said was caused when a motorcycle exploded near a taxi, calling it a “terrorist bombing”.