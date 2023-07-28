Six killed in bomb attack in Syria

DAMASCUS: A bomb killed six people and wounded scores on Thursday when it exploded near the Sayeda Zeinab mausoleum, Syria´s most visited pilgrimage site, the interior ministry said. More than 20 people were wounded in the attack which the interior ministry said was caused when a motorcycle exploded near a taxi, calling it a “terrorist bombing”.
TOKYO: A Japanese mayor has apologised after a public outcry over a flyer issued to pregnant women advising them on...
LONDON: The family of former Pakistani Federal Bureau of Investigation spy Kamran Faridi has claimed he has been put...
BINANGONAN, Philippines: A small passenger boat capsized in a lake near the Philippine capital on Thursday, killing 23...
KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait put to death five people on Thursday, including a man convicted of involvement in a 2015 Islamic...
WASHINGTON: Do social media echo chambers deepen political polarization, or simply reflect existing social divisions?A...
LONDON: A High Court judge on Thursday ruled the UK government´s long-term use of hotels to house lone child...