China slams ‘malicious hype’ over FM Qin Gang’s dismissal

BEIJING: China said on Thursday it opposed “malicious hype” concerning this week´s removal of foreign minister Qin Gang, as it continued to avoid questions about the senior diplomat´s disappearance.

Qin, a former ambassador to the United States and confidant of President Xi Jinping, was removed from his position on Tuesday.

Asked on Thursday about whether she believed Beijing´s foreign ministry had been transparent about Qin´s removal from office, spokeswoman Mao Ning insisted China has released information about recent personnel changes “in a timely manner”.

“We consistently oppose malicious hype of this matter,” she said. Qin was removed from office by Beijing´s top lawmaking body after just 207 days in the job, following weeks of speculation that he had fallen out of favour.

He has been replaced by Wang Yi, a veteran diplomat who served as foreign minister before Qin and who outranked him in the Chinese government hierarchy. Beijing has offered no explanation for Qin´s dismissal, nor why he has not been seen in public for more than a month.

“What I can tell you is that China´s diplomatic work has always been carried out under the centralised and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee,” Mao said on Thursday.

Qin has been scrubbed from the foreign ministry´s website, with searches for his name yielding no results. Previous articles about his diplomatic appearances showed a message saying the page “does not exist or has been deleted”.

“The foreign ministry website will be updated in a timely manner in accordance with relevant management regulations,” Mao said. “Please have a look after the website is updated, OK?”