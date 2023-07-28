Tunisia says 900 migrants drowned off its coast this year

TUNIS: More than 900 migrants have drowned off Tunisia´s coast so far this year as they tried to reach Europe by boat, the North African country´s government said on Thursday.

In a warning of further tragedy, the United Nations said it was deeply concerned for the safety of hundreds of migrants stranded in Tunisia following their removal to remote parts of the country.

The Tunisian interior ministry said 901 bodies had been recovered by July 20 following maritime accidents in the Mediterranean Sea.

Tunisia has become a major gateway for irregular migrants and asylum-seekers attempting the perilous sea voyages in often rickety boats in the hopes of a better life in Europe.

The distance between Tunisia´s second city of Sfax and Italy´s Lampedusa island is only about 130 kilometres (80 miles).

National Guard spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebabli earlier reported that almost 800 migrants had died by late June, and that more than 34,000 had been intercepted and rescued, most of them from sub-Saharan Africa.

Coastguard units had carried out over 1,300 operations -- more than double the number of missions for the same period last year. The interior ministry said over 550 “organisers and intermediaries” of human trafficking operations had been arrested so far this year.

The Italian government says that more than 80,000 people have crossed the Mediterranean to arrive on its shores so far this year, mostly from Tunisia and war-scarred Libya.

The central Mediterranean has become the world´s deadliest migratory route, claiming more than 20,000 lives since 2014, according to the UN´s International Organization for Migration (IOM).

As Tunisia has become a growing hub on the migrant route, racial tensions and violence have flared in the country of 12 million which is struggling with a deep economic crisis. High inflation and unemployment have seen many Tunisians also try to flee their country.

Xenophobic attacks have repeatedly targeted black African migrants and students, fuelled by incendiary rhetoric from President Kais Saied.

Saied -- who rules mostly by decree since a power grab two years ago -- has alleged that “hordes” of sub-Saharan migrants were causing crime and posing a demographic threat to the mainly Arab country.

Earlier this month, as Sfax was rocked by racial violence, authorities loaded hundreds of migrants onto buses and left them stranded in remote desert areas near Algeria and Libya.

The United Nations said Thursday that an “unfolding tragedy” was taking place with migrants, refugees and asylum-seekers surviving in dire conditions near the frontiers, while others have been pushed across the borders.

“Among those stranded are women (including some who are pregnant) and children,” the IOM and UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said in a joint statement.

“They are stuck in the desert, facing extreme heat, and without access to shelter, food or water. There is an urgent need to provide critical, life-saving humanitarian assistance while urgent, humane solutions are found,” the statement said.

“Tragically, there are already reports of the loss of life among the group. UNHCR and IOM are deeply saddened by this situation.

“This unfolding tragedy needs to end.” The UN agencies said saving lives had to be the priority and those stranded must be brought to safety.

Human Rights Watch has said up to 1,200 black Africans were “expelled or forcibly transferred by Tunisian security forces” to the border regions with Libya and Algeria this month.