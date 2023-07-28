CITY PULSE

Beyond the Surface

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abdul Jabbar Khan, Akram Dost Baloch, Kamran Maqsood, Roha Ahmed and Sabir Ali Talpur. Titled ‘Beyond the Surface’, the show will run at the gallery until July 29. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.

Silent Eyes

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Agha Jandan, Ahmed Ali Manganhar, Ali Karimi, Ali Shariq Jamali, Jam Depar, Kainat Saif, Mahbub Jokhio, Nadir Ali Jamali and Qadir Jhatyal. Titled ‘Silent Eyes’, the show will run at the gallery until July 31. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.

In Stillness We Move

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Emaan Pirzada and Nain Tara. Titled ‘In Stillness We Move’, the show will run at the gallery until August 5. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.