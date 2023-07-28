Investigators suspect land dispute caused murder of MPA’s brother

In a major breakthrough, the police investigators have obtained CCTV footage of Wednesday’s target killings of the brother and nephew of Sindh Assembly member Aslam Abro in Defence Housing Authority.

Akram Abro and his son Sheharyar Abro were killed after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle near the Masjid-e-Ayesha in Defence.

Police investigators said that initially, they suspected that the perpetrators who targeted the MPA’s brother and nephew were on a motorcycle and a car and the footage seemed to have verified their suspicion as a car is also seen apparently following Akram’s vehicle.

The investigators said trained suspects skilfully surrounded Akram’s vehicle and attacked it. They added that a special team was examining the footage and evidence.

Sources in the investigation team claimed that the victims were involved in a land dispute between the Shahwani and Lahri communities and that could be the reason behind their murders.

The Sindh inspector general of police formed a high-profile investigation team consisting of officers from two districts and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to investigate the high-profile case of the murder of brother and nephew of MPA Aslam who was elected to the Sindh Assembly on the ticket of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) but later switched his loyalties to the Pakistan Peoples Party.

The investigation team is headed by DIG South Irfan Baloch and includes South SSP Asad Raza, Jacobabad SSP Sumair Noor, CTD Incharge Raja Umar Khattab, Investigation SP Abraiz Abbasi, DSP Agha Asghar Pathan, the SHO and SIO of the Defence police station, and the Jacobabad IT Section Incharge Shafaat Awan. The team has been tasked with identifying and arresting the suspects involved in the attack.

Two persons, Abdullah Abro and Irshad Panwar, were also wounded in the firing incident that took place on Wednesday in DHA Phase VII.

Police said 67-year-old Akram, a member of the Sindh Bar Council, and his 40-year-old son Shaharyar lost their lives in the incident after gunmen targeted their vehicle.