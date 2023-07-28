Fruit trader killed during mugging

A fruit trader was killed for offering resistance on a mugging bid on the Northern Bypass in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area on Thursday. Three more people, including a policeman, were wounded in separate incidents of firing in different parts of the city.

According to details, armed suspects opened fire on a silver Toyota Corolla near the Northern Bypass in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area. As a result, the man in the car was seriously injured.

His companion took him to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the victim breathed his last. He was identified as 40-year-old Noman Naseer, son of Naseer Ahmad.

According to District West SSP Faisal Bashir Memon, the deceased was a fruit trader in New Sabzi Mandi and a resident of the Burns Cooperative Housing Society on the Super Highway. He was a father of five.

Police said the victim and his companion were crossing the Northern Bypass toll plaza and going towards Gulshan-e-Maymar through the dirt road when four suspects on two motorbikes tried to stop their vehicle with the intention of robbery and fired at him.

As a result of the firing, a bullet hit the victim in the chest and he was seriously injured, while the suspects sped away from the spot.

According to the police, the shooting incident is one of resistance during a robbery. Officials are trying to record the statement of the victim’s companion.

It should be noted that the number of people killed this year by unidentified armed suspects during robberies has increased to 81, while the number of injured has exceeded 500.

Separately, two people were injured in a firing incident and rushed to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where the injured were identified as 55-year-old Muhammad Aslam and 50-year-old Abdul Ghaffar.

According to the police, the injured man identified as Aslam is an assistant sub-inspector of the Sindh police department who is posted at the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell.

In another incident, 22-year-old Shamil, a private security company’s guard, was injured in an accidental shooting at the company near Landhi Murtaza Chowrangi.