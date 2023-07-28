Imran Butt appointed as BSEK acting controller of examination

Imran Tariq Butt has been appointed as the acting controller of examinations in the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) and an earlier notification of giving additional charge of the controller of examinations to Zaheeruddin Bhutto has been withdrawn.

In the last one year, four controller of examinations have been changed in the BSEK and the government failed to appoint a permanent controller of examinations.

Earlier Habibullah Sohag was removed from the post of the acting controller of examinations and the additional charge of this post was given to Board of Intermediate Education Karachi Controller of Examinations Zaheeruddin Bhutto. However, BSEK Chairman Sharaf Ali Shah did not accept the appointment of Bhutto and stopped him from taking charge.