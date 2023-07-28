Sindh to deploy 310 ambulances for processions

The Sindh Integrated Emergency & Health Services (SIEHS) has announced its plan to deploy a total of 310 ambulances on the 9th and 10th of Muharram across the province.

A press release issued by the SIEHS on Thursday said that a comprehensive ambulance availability plan had been finalised after consulting with political leaders, the civil administration, law enforcement agencies and the stakeholders, particularly the organisations responsible for arranging processions.

The SIEHS made the assurance that no area within the province would be left without ambulance coverage, and that each ambulance would be equipped with state-of-the-art medical gadgets that would be manned by highly trained and experienced personnel.

Moreover, contingency measures have been set in place in case of any disruption in cellular network services. The organisation’s command and control centres in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur would remain operational round the clock to ensure effective communication and response. In addition to the special arrangements for 9th and 10th Muharram, the SIEHS confirmed that its regular ambulance operations would continue during the specified period.