Minor boy’s body found hanging

A minor boy’s body was found hanging at his residence on Nishtar Road on Thursday. Jamshed Quarter SHO Gul Baig said the family of the deceased had expressed suspicion about foul play.
The post-mortem examination of Dawood, son of Javed, was conducted at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre to determine the cause of his death. Awaiting the autopsy report, the authorities refrained from drawing any premature conclusions about the nature of the incident. The family said they would file a case after the boy’s burial.
Beyond the SurfaceThe Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abdul Jabbar Khan, Akram Dost...
In a major breakthrough, the police investigators have obtained CCTV footage of Wednesday’s target killings of the...
A fruit trader was killed for offering resistance on a mugging bid on the Northern Bypass in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area...
Imran Tariq Butt has been appointed as the acting controller of examinations in the Board of Secondary Education...
The Sindh Integrated Emergency & Health Services has announced its plan to deploy a total of 310 ambulances on the...
A special court has acquitted a man of charges of beating a pregnant woman in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighborhood after...