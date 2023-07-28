Minor boy’s body found hanging

A minor boy’s body was found hanging at his residence on Nishtar Road on Thursday. Jamshed Quarter SHO Gul Baig said the family of the deceased had expressed suspicion about foul play.

The post-mortem examination of Dawood, son of Javed, was conducted at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre to determine the cause of his death. Awaiting the autopsy report, the authorities refrained from drawing any premature conclusions about the nature of the incident. The family said they would file a case after the boy’s burial.