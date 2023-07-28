No loan payable by individuals written off, explains Sharjeel

Following the Sindh cabinet meeting on Thursday, provincial information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon addressed a press conference, in which he asserted that the Karoonjhar Mountains held a significant historical value and the Sindh government was committed to preserving their historical status.

He added that the government had invested billions of rupees to construct several small dams to provide water to the villages and lands surrounding the mountains.

The objective behind these efforts was to safeguard the historical significance of Karoonjhar while simultaneously improving the economic conditions of the local communities in the area, he remarked.

He recalled that Karoonjhar was the area from where he had commenced his political career as a candidate for the provincial assembly. He highlighted that the people of Karoonjhar and Thar had consistently demonstrated their trust in the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

He mentioned that the party had successfully accomplished remarkable projects in Thar, including generating electricity from coal, establishing an airport, constructing an extensive network of roads, installing RO plants and initiating various development projects focused on housing, education, health care and economic prosperity.

He mentioned that the Sindh cabinet had taken several significant decisions such as granting pensions to retired employees of the Workers Welfare Board, formation of the governing body of Sessi.

He said the cabinet had given its approval for the establishment of a provincial financial commission. In order to streamline processes, the rules of the Building Control Authority in Khairpur Special Economic Zone would be handled under a one-window system.

To promote investment and create employment opportunities in Sukkur, the cabinet had made the decision to allocate an industrial area there, and a committee had been formed to create an industrial zone in Hyderabad, Memon explained.

He said the Sindh government led by the PPP aimed to generate employment opportunities and drive economic development for the betterment of the people. He announced that the Sindh government was committed to supporting the establishment and training of an autism centre and had allocated a budget of Rs700 million for this purpose.

He said the Sindh government had made a significant decision to write off government loans that were taken by government departments since 1980.

Memon stated that the largest project in the world's history aimed at providing houses to 2.1 million homeless people was progressing rapidly, and the titles of such houses were being registered in the names of women, empowering them in the process.

The information minister criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stating that it misused funds meant for housing projects. In contrast, he said, the PPP was dedicated to constructing houses for the homeless with full ownership rights.

In response to a question, he emphasised that the law should take strict action against any politician or ruler who had disclosed official secrets.

He also highlighted that the Sindh government was actively engaged in continuous efforts to promote the establishment of industries in the region. He added that industrial zones were being created fostering an environment conducive to industrial growth and development.

In response to a question, Memon stated that he had held a meeting with the prime minister on Wednesday as a goodwill gesture. Regarding the loan issue, he clarified that the government had not waived the loan of any individual.

In response to a question, he mentioned that he had invited the leader of the opposition on the floor of the Sindh Assembly to attend the House sessions but he did not attend.

He said the Peoples Bus Service in Karachi would start plying on new routes on Monday or Tuesday.

He assured that both the Sindh government and relevant institutions were fully prepared to address any potential law and order situation.