Sindh cabinet writes off Rs7.2bn ‘untraceable’ loans payable by govt departments

The Sindh cabinet on Thursday in its third meeting within the last two weeks decided to write off Rs7.2 billion old loans advanced to different government departments and organisations.

It also decided to launch e-registration, e-mutation and e-crop assessment projects under the Board of Revenue and allot land for the establishment of state-of-the-art industrial enclaves in Sukkur.

The meeting was chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House and attended by provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Planning and Development Board Chairman Hassan Naqvi, Principal Secretary to CM Fayaz Jatoi and others.

Loans written off

The finance department briefed the cabinet on old loans for which the record was untraceable and said that such loans had a total value of Rs7.2 billion and they were advanced from 1982-83 to 2012-13 to government departments and organisations.

The department said such loans may be written off as recommended by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and its sub-committee on finance.

The cabinet was told that Rs174.863 million loans advanced to private parties from 1982-83 to 1992-93 were also long outstanding, for which the record was neither traceable nor recoverable.

The cabinet discussed the matter and approved the writing off of the loans amounting to Rs7,204,280,508 payable by government organisations and directed the finance department to inquire into the loans amounting to Rs 174,863,627 advanced to different private organisations/parties.

E-registration

Revenue Minister Makhdoom Mahboob told the cabinet that at present, a computerised record of rights of land was being maintained through a central data centre in Karachi connected with 27 service centres across Sindh. The record had also been made available to the public through the official website of the Sindh Board of Revenue, he added.

The cabinet was told that the district manager and assistant manager had been authorised to issue true copies to the public on request after payment of the prescribed fee. However, the services regarding registration of property documents and mutation were not being provided by the service centres.

For this purpose, Mahboob said that a new project — LARMIS-II (Land Administration & Revenue Management Information System) — was conceived, which contained different components such as e-registration, e-mutation and upgrade of the data centres, and it was now pending approval by the planning and development department.

The cabinet approved the project.

Industrial enclaves

The Board of Revenue told the cabinet that the Sindh Economic Zones Management Company (SEZMC) had requested the allotment of government land for the establishment of modern industrial enclaves in Sukkur district.

The CM was told that the state land measuring 400 acres of the A-1 category was available in Deh Nando Kohistan, Taluka Rohri located between the National Highway and Motorway Road, and the market price of the land had been fixed at Rs5 million per acre.

Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah suggested that the land should be given to the investment department free of cost as the proposed industrial estate would generate employment opportunities and boost the economy.

After a detailed discussion, it was decided to fix the price of the land at 25 per cent of the market rate and the request of the SEZMC was approved.

Korangi hospital

The cabinet was told that a non-profit organisation, Children of Adam, had requested for allotment of 5 acres of state land in District Korangi, Deh Phihai, taluka Landhi for the establishment of a neuro-psychiatric centre.

The cabinet approved the request and allotted five acres of land to Children of Adam for the establishment of the hospital.

Ujala Centre

Special Assistant to the CM on the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sadiq Memon told the cabinet that the Parents Voice Association had requested the government to support the construction of Ujala-II Centre for imparting different services such as special education, vocational training, family training, health care, and different therapies.

The cabinet was told that at the Ujala-I, persons with disabilities were given treatment for issues related to Down syndrome, intellectual disabilities, and cerebral palsy. It was disclosed that the Defence Housing Authority had allotted 400 square yards of amenity plot to Ujala-II and approved the plan for the construction of a building. Different philanthropists were also supporting the NGO.

The CM said that many services available under one roof for persons with disabilities for the first time in the province would massively help such persons.

The cabinet decided that the DEPD would establish a partnership with the Ujala Centre and approved a Rs200 million grant-in-aid for the year 2023-24 for the completion of the centre.

SESSI board

On the proposal of Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, the cabinet approved the constitution of the governing body of Sindh Employees Social Security Institution for a period of three years.

The labour minister would be the chairman of the board while the employers’ representatives would be Engr MA Jabbar, Mohammad Jawed Bilwani, Mohammad Danish Khan and Khalil Baloch.

The employees' representatives on the board would be Aslam Samoo, Mukhtar Hussain, Abdul Wahid Shoro and Mohammad Khan Abro. The labour and finance secretaries would be the ex-officio members of the board. The CM also directed the labour department to induct two women representatives, representing both employers and employees, into the board.