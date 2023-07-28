4,700 police officials to provide security to mourners

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday issued a high alert for the police force ahead of the 9th and 10th Muharram processions. A total of 4,700 cops, including Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos, would be deployed to ensure the security of the mourners.

According to officials, the police chief has ordered that security duties for Muharram should be carried out with the utmost vigilance. The security arrangements would be made extraordinary for the main processions, the central congregations, the central Imambargahs and mosques in close coordination with the relevant authorities.

The Bomb Disposal Squad would conduct sweeps and clearance operations along the procession routes and at gathering places. In addition to heightened security, intelligence collection measures would be intensified, with special emphasis on monitoring the surroundings of the processions and the congregations through recce, surveillance and detection techniques.

The police chief emphasised the importance of keeping the deployed officers at checkpoints and picketing points on high alert. Ensuring the safety of citizens returning home from gatherings, particularly during the night, would be a priority.

Coordinated efforts would be made at zonal, district and police station levels, with timely sharing and follow-up of information. Snap checking and area patrolling would also be carried out effectively.

The Karachi police issued a statement saying that they have already commenced their duties at various locations in the city to ensure the security of Muharram processions and congregations. A total of 4,698 police officers and personnel would be monitoring and guarding the entry and exit points of the main procession, as well as the designated routes on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

The deployment included 751 NGOs, 78 senior officers of the Karachi police, 3,746 head constables and constables, 123 female police personnel, and 178 commandos from the SSU and the Rapid Response Force. Furthermore, 90 snipers from the SSU have been strategically positioned around the main procession’s routes.

The supervision of the Muharram processions and congregations would be carried out by a large contingent of police personnel, including senior officers from the Karachi police.

The traffic police have also been actively involved in ensuring the smooth flow of traffic along the procession routes, as well as in arranging alternative routes for the Muharram processions, to prevent any inconvenience to the public.

The Karachi police have called upon the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious or unusual activity they might witness to the Madadgar 15 police helpline.