Minister asked to approve school for girls

ABBOTTABAD: The elders and residents of two union councils in Galiyat circle on Wednesday asked Federal Minister Murtaza Javed to approve a higher secondary school for girls so the student could continue higher education in the area.

The elders said that there were no high or higher secondary schools for the girls students in Tajwal and Seer West union councils and the girls could not continue their education after passing fifth grade at a local school.

They said that the population was more than 40,000 individuals but both union councils had schools for the girls students.

They appealed to the Federal Minister Murtaza Javed to approve a high or higher secondary school for the girls so they could get education at their doorsteps.