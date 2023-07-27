Meeting discusses inclusive sanitation in Mardan

MARDAN: In an effort to promote Citywide Inclusive Sanitation (CWIS) policy, a consultative meeting was held under Mardan Mayor Himayatullah Mayar, bringing together various stakeholders.

The objective of the meeting was to map out the relevant stakeholders and identify necessary actions to ensure effective implementation of CWIS practices for the betterment of the sanitation system in Mardan city.

The meeting, organised under the aegis of Freshwater Network South Asia (FANSA) and Integrated Regional Support Programme (IRSP), was aimed to foster collaboration among various stakeholders to address the critical sanitation challenges faced by the city.

Recognising the significance of inclusive and sustainable sanitation practices, the event drew participation from representatives of relevant government bodies, local authorities, civil society organisations, and media. At the meeting, a detailed mapping exercise was conducted to identify the gaps in sanitation policy.

The mapping will play a crucial role in developing a comprehensive approach that encompasses the diverse perspectives and expertise required to achieve the desired outcomes. By engaging all relevant stakeholders, the city’s local government hopes to build a strong alliance that can effectively address issues related to sanitation infrastructure, waste management, hygiene practices, and access to sanitation services.

The collaborative efforts will facilitate the implementation of inclusive policies that prioritise the needs of marginalised communities and promote equitable access to clean and safe sanitation facilities.

The commitment of Mardan city local government to the preparation of CWIS policy reflects its determination to create a city that prioritises the well-being and dignity of all its residents. By adopting an inclusive approach, the city aims to achieve significant progress in improving public health, environmental sustainability, and quality of life for its citizens.