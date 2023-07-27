Police hold flag march to maintain peace in Muharram

MANSEGHRA: The police conducted flag-march to develop a sense of protection among the masses and maintain law and order situation during the holy month of Muharramul Haram.

The flag march was held on the directives of District Police Officer Zahoor Babar Afridi in which personnel of police, Elite Force, Quick Response Force, Traffic Police and others participated to send a message to the people that the law enforcers were alerted and capable of thwarting any untoward incident.

The flag-march was started from City Police Station in Mansehra and culminated at Zero Point after passing through various bazaars, Ghazikot, Mansehra Bypass and Bus Terminal. District Police Officer Zahoor Babar Afridi said that the purpose of flag march was to show preparedness of police and other law enforcement agencies during Muharram to counter any challenge and maintain peace in the city.

He also directed all the relevant police officials to make effective security arrangements in their respective areas to maintain peace at all costs.