Nanbais call off strike in Haripur

HARIPUR: The nanbais have called off their strike on the condition of taking up the matter with chief secretary KP after Muharram.

This was disclosed by Mushtaq Hussain Shah, president Haripur chapter of Nanbais Association while talking to journalists here on Wednesday.

The nanbais went on strike early in the morning following the arrest of seven of their colleagues who were picked up by the price magistrate for selling roti for Rs25 against the notified rate of Rs20 by the administration.

Shah said that despite repeated meetings and requests to the deputy commissioner, the administration has not increased the per roti price from Rs20 to Rs30. Justifying his stand of seeking increase in the roti’s price, Shah said that the utility tariffs have skyrocketed while the 100 kg sack of wheat flour has touched the highest ever rate of Rs12000 during the last few months.