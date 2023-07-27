Security beefed up in Orakzai for Muharram

KALAYA: The police put on high alert to ensure security and maintain peace during the remaining days of Muharram in Orakzai tribal district.

This was stated by District Police Officer Nazir Ahmad Khan Tanoli while talking to reporters on Wednesday.

He said that over 1,500 police along with personnel of 3-Wing Frontier Corps were performing duty with devotion and no one would be allowed to sabotage peace in the area.

He said that strict security arrangements had been made for the mourning processions and majalis while the entry and exit points of the district were barricaded to keep a keen vigil on the miscreants and saboteurs. The official added that routes of mourning processions were being monitored while police and other law enforcing agencies had been alerted to foil bids of violence mongers to create a law and order situation.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Abbas has said that all departments had been put on high alert while security arrangements for the 9th and 10th Muharram were finalised.

He said that cooperation of Sunni and Shia Ulema had proved fruitful due to which mourning processions of seventh Muharram were taken out peacefully. He said that Deputy Commissioner Tayyab Abdullah was himself monitoring the routes of mourning processions to ensure the peaceful observance of Muharram.